Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Takes $87,000 Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $931.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.02.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 22.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CareDx to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.