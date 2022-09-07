Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Shares Purchased by EMG Holdings L.P.

EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Great Ajax comprises approximately 0.3% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. EMG Holdings L.P. owned 1.40% of Great Ajax worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $19,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,722,000 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,656. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.44). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 240.01%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

