Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.90-$8.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Greif from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Greif Stock Up 2.0 %

Greif stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.92. The stock had a trading volume of 329,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,581. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92. Greif has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $72.79.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $206,532.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,285,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,163,704.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $206,532.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,285,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,163,704.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,288. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

