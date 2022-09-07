Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €23.58 ($24.06) and last traded at €24.10 ($24.59). 16,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €24.44 ($24.94).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Grenke in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €35.30 ($36.02) price target on Grenke in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on Grenke in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Grenke Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

