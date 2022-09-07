Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.19 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $154,064.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,898.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.92 or 0.08164327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00027667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00189973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00294093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00778379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.13 or 0.00603894 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001247 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

