Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.32 ($0.02). Approximately 1,071,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,185,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

Guild Esports Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.66.

About Guild Esports

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020.

