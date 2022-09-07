Gulden (NLG) Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million

Gulden (NLG) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $6,153.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00286253 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001257 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

