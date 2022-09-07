GWM Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 63,000 Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

GWM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,000. Renewable Energy Group accounts for about 3.6% of GWM Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GWM Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.13% of Renewable Energy Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $12,590,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 265.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 29,993 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $15,029,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

REGI remained flat at $61.50 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,123. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.79. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

