GXChain Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00003279 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $46.31 million and $8,071.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000322 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000190 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 116% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00079191 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

