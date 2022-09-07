Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.47 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $27.66 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $40.62 or 0.00213544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00030480 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00086311 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00042752 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,215 coins and its circulating supply is 680,993 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

