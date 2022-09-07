Head-To-Head Analysis: Blackboxstocks (BLBX) vs. Its Rivals

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Blackboxstocks to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74% Blackboxstocks Competitors -18.28% -25.52% -0.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million -$2.62 million -2.12 Blackboxstocks Competitors $2.06 billion $191.77 million 18.32

Analyst Recommendations

Blackboxstocks’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blackboxstocks and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackboxstocks Competitors 211 1351 2415 78 2.58

Blackboxstocks currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 558.04%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 32.27%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blackboxstocks competitors beat Blackboxstocks on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

