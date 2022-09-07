Head to Head Contrast: Globant (NYSE:GLOB) versus Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and Glory Star New Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Globant alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 8.26% 11.53% 8.25% Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Globant and Glory Star New Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 0 7 0 3.00 Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Globant currently has a consensus price target of $265.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.44%. Given Globant’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Globant is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

89.0% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globant and Glory Star New Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $1.30 billion 6.56 $96.07 million $3.01 67.50 Glory Star New Media Group $153.01 million 0.61 $35.29 million N/A N/A

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Glory Star New Media Group.

Volatility & Risk

Globant has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globant beats Glory Star New Media Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools. The company also provides smart farming, image diagnosis, healthcare interoperability, genomics data processing, telemedicine and medical device, research and development, and precision medicine services; media and entertainment, and travel and hospitality services; cloud transformation advice, building cloud environment, moving workloads to the cloud, cloud support and operation, chaos engineering, and site reliability engineering services; and data strategies, insights, data platforms, MLOps, and data as a product services. In addition, it offers agile delivery, blockchain, business and cultural hacking, conversational interface, cybersecurity, design, digital sales and marketing, enterprise applications, internet of thing, metaverse, process optimization, quality engineering, salesforce, smart venue, UI engineering, and sustainable business solutions. Further, the company provides smart underwriting, monitoring, and digital collection services; digital experience platforms; product strategy, management, and delivery services; and strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable solutions. Additionally, it operates augmented coding and testing, StarMeUp, PagoChat, ShopChat, and Walmeric platforms. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Glory Star New Media Group

(Get Rating)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. It is also developing CheerCar App, an interactive entertainment app; and CheerChat App, an overseas social audio app. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.