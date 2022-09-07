Head-To-Head Survey: California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) and Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares California First Leasing and Triton International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First Leasing N/A 13.23% 12.48% Triton International 43.30% 31.58% 6.07%

Volatility & Risk

California First Leasing has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triton International has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

65.2% of Triton International shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Triton International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares California First Leasing and Triton International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First Leasing $51.10 million N/A $36.23 million N/A N/A Triton International $1.53 billion 2.40 $530.24 million $10.18 5.84

Triton International has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for California First Leasing and Triton International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A Triton International 1 0 1 0 2.00

Triton International has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Triton International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Triton International is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Dividends

California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Triton International pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Triton International pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Triton International has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Triton International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Triton International beats California First Leasing on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services. As of December 31, 2021, its total fleet consisted of 4.3 million containers and chassis representing 7.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units or 8.0 million cost equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from container manufacturers, shipping line customers, and other sellers, as well as resells these containers to container retailers and users. It operates in Asia, Europe, the Americas, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

