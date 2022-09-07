Head-To-Head Survey: Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) vs. Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Rating) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sundance Energy Australia alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Matador Resources 40.86% 43.58% 22.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Matador Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Matador Resources $1.66 billion 4.07 $584.97 million $8.71 6.58

Volatility and Risk

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, suggesting that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 3.64, suggesting that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sundance Energy Australia and Matador Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Matador Resources 0 1 8 0 2.89

Matador Resources has a consensus price target of $58.56, suggesting a potential upside of 2.10%. Given Matador Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Sundance Energy Australia on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy Australia

(Get Rating)

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 323.4 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 181.3 million stock tank barrels of oil and 852.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.