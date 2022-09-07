Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.86

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 3427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $590.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42.

In related news, Director Duncan Gallagher acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,196.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 151,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 53,132 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

