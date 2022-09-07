Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.71

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 1509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
The company has a market cap of $543.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 15.35%.
In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
