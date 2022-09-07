Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Gap Up to $55.03

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.03, but opened at $56.53. Helios Technologies shares last traded at $56.79, with a volume of 1,005 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

