Helium Reaches Market Cap of $587.95 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Helium has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $587.95 million and approximately $109.41 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $4.68 or 0.00024703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00098457 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00022025 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00263647 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,664,716 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

