Hertz Network Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $308,412.76 and $1,086.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00878351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016239 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

