Hertz Network Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $308,412.76 and $1,086.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001723 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002460 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00878351 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016239 BTC.
Hertz Network Profile
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.
Hertz Network Coin Trading
