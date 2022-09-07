Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Hibbett Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ HIBB traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $101.65.
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.60.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hibbett by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hibbett by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
