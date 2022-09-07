Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hibbett Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ HIBB traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $101.65.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hibbett by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hibbett by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.