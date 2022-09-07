Hina Inu (HINA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hina Inu (HINA) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Hina Inu has a total market capitalization of $597,657.68 and approximately $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hina Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hina Inu has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001723 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002460 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00878351 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016239 BTC.
Hina Inu Coin Profile
Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2.
Hina Inu Coin Trading
