Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 474.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,152 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after acquiring an additional 240,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after acquiring an additional 186,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,423. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.16.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

