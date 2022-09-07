HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.89 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

HP Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.20. 192,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,334,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 176.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

