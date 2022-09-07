HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Trading 1.9% Higher

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 103,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 222,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37.

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company engages in developing PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR), a process that permits the transformation of quartz into silicon.

