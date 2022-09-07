H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) Declares Dividend of GBX 5

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

H&T Group Price Performance

LON HAT opened at GBX 460 ($5.56) on Wednesday. H&T Group has a 52 week low of GBX 257 ($3.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 479 ($5.79). The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50. The stock has a market cap of £183.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,368.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 401.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 357.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About H&T Group

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

