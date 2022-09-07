i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Purchased by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 215.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $30.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $80.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

