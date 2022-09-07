ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. ICU Medical comprises about 2.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 2.19% of ICU Medical worth $116,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,040,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 662.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,395,000 after acquiring an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 319,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,807,000 after purchasing an additional 49,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.89. 1,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.73 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.86. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 371.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICUI. StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

