Ideanomics (IDEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDEX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.59. 1,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,099. Ideanomics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.12.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ideanomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 19.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Ideanomics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 99,617 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ideanomics by 13.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 20,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ideanomics by 25.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ideanomics by 168.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 258,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

