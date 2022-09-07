Ideanomics (IDEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:IDEX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.59. 1,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,099. Ideanomics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.12.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ideanomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.
