Ignite Planners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $127.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,926. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

