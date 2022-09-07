Ignite Planners LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 0.8% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 665.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.03. The stock had a trading volume of 361,355 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.07.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

