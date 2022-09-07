Ignite Planners LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,842 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 712.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 302,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,197,000 after buying an additional 265,052 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $41.45. 301,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,874,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.09 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

