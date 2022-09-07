Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 1,131 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.11. The company had a trading volume of 117,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $302.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.57.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.