Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 2,213 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 200.9% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 220,481 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.48. 7,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

