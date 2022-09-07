Ignite Planners LLC Purchases New Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 182,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund comprises approximately 1.5% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ignite Planners LLC owned about 0.44% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,335. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.