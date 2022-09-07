Ignite Planners LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 49.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,471 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 36.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 720,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 190,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter valued at about $142,000.

Shares of BIGZ stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,244. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

