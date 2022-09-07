Ignite Planners LLC Sells 358 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.51. 40,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,946. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

