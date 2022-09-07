iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Trading 4.6% Higher

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.13. 1,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 684,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insider Activity at iHeartMedia

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 54,112 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $503,782.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,774,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521,833.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 556.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

