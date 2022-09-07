Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Up to $14.88

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $15.30. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Imago BioSciences Stock Up 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41.

In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $108,657.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,382.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,168 shares of company stock worth $155,402. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Imago BioSciences by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

