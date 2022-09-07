Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.40% of Independent Bank worth $15,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,258,000 after buying an additional 462,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 812,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,252,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,123,000 after purchasing an additional 84,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 562,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $150,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,181 shares of company stock valued at $683,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

Separately, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.83. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $93.52.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.28%.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.