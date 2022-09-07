ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.43

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 90076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ING. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.