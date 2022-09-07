Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) is Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,850 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand accounts for about 5.7% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Ingersoll Rand worth $162,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,093,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after buying an additional 86,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.09. 114,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,659. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

