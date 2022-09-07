Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.90-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Ingredion

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 2.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Ingredion by 68.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading

