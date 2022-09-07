Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) Shares Acquired by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,073 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March accounts for about 1.3% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.69% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMAR. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,141,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. 3,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,689. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.