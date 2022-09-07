Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 828 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONEO. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,126,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.64. 224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.93. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $83.16 and a 12 month high of $107.73.

