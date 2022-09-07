Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires Shares of 24,313 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.14. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,953. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $50.84.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

