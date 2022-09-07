Insight Advisors LLC PA Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.18. 87,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $327.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

