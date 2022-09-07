Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $304,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,759,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after acquiring an additional 479,083 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.06. 27,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,862. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.14 and a 200 day moving average of $140.65.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
