Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $898,000 Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,756,000 after buying an additional 2,591,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,950 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15,253.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,875,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,168 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.48. 6,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,873. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
