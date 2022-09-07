Insight Advisors LLC PA Invests $780,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,283,000 after buying an additional 65,926 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 803,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after acquiring an additional 125,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after acquiring an additional 129,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after acquiring an additional 213,305 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.19. The company had a trading volume of 158,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,733. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.37. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $66.42 and a one year high of $130.35.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

