Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 1,574 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.32. 100,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,349,456. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.